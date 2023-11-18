CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.