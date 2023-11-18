CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $215.29. The stock had a trading volume of 960,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,291. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $219.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

