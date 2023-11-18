Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,077,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $272.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.74 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

