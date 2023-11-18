Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.62% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $69,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 892,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $116.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.