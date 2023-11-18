Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 48,989 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $71,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.33. The company had a trading volume of 472,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,251. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $111.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

