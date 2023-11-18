Comparing Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and Arbor Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arbor Realty Trust 2 1 3 0 2.17

Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 16.02% 2.41% 1.36% Arbor Realty Trust 27.86% 19.37% 2.98%

Dividends

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 294.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 97.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 7.49 $113.78 million $0.17 48.36 Arbor Realty Trust $729.09 million 3.23 $325.78 million $1.77 7.06

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats LXP Industrial Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

