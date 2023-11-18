Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $398.16 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $50.27 or 0.00137841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $398.16 million and approximately $52.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,920,588 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,920,540.82609814 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.46970182 USD and is down -6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $59,217,621.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

