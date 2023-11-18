Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Shares Down 18.2%

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 5,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6,948.00, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

