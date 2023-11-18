Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Creative Medical Technology stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,090. Creative Medical Technology has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth $68,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.