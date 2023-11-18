Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $56.61 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $56.61 million and $30.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 300,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

