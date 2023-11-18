CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.28. CreditRiskMonitor.com shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 76,419 shares.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

Further Reading

