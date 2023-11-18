Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 112,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Crexendo Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CXDO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.44. 35,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

