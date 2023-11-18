Cronos (CRO) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $19.64 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00060888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.