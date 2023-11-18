D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

