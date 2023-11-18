DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $1.01. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 68,763 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in DarioHealth by 90.5% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DarioHealth by 141.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

