DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $1.01. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 68,763 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
DarioHealth Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in DarioHealth by 90.5% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DarioHealth by 141.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
About DarioHealth
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
