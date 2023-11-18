Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.76

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.45. Daseke shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 161,798 shares changing hands.
Daseke Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.50 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke
Daseke Company Profile
Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.
See Also
