Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.76

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.45. Daseke shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 161,798 shares changing hands.

Daseke Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.50 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

Daseke Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 47.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 595,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 191,497 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 67.9% during the third quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,422,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 575,271 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 408.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.