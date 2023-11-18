DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0232 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $6.52 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138649 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

