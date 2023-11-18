DeFiChain Market Capitalization Achieves $221.51 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $221.51 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,085,966,696 coins and its circulating supply is 830,535,000 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

