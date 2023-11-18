DEI Price Tops $0.0122 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $20.01 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00190826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011156 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

