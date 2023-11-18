Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Reaches $0.0291

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 61% against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $687,570.43 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.02928192 USD and is up 30.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,207,778.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

