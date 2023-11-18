Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $318.43 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $318.43 million and approximately $393,070.59 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,583,587,250 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,583,587,250 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.03125011 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $516,621.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars.

