Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 877,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

In other news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

EBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 660,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,292. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is -142.85%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

