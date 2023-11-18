Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.59

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and traded as low as $26.75. Edenred shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 8,598 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edenred in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

