Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 145,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 1,878,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,836. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

