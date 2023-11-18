Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 326,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

