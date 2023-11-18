Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 749,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,256. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,117,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.