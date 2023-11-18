Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,468. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

