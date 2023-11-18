Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,468. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.
Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.