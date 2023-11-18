Energi Trading Down 1% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Energi has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $104,310.36 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,245,260 coins and its circulating supply is 70,244,591 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

