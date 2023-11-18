EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $787.92 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. EOS has a total market cap of $787.92 million and $127.80 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002277 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001761 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002950 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002486 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,108,794,204 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,797,671 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.