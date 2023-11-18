ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 26.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

GWH stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Friday. 822,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.91. ESS Tech has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.02.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 81.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 2,245,124 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,148,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

