Ethereum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.92 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,962.81 or 0.05367247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $236.03 billion and $7.92 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00012059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,252,684 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.