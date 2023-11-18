Ethereum Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Ethereum has a market cap of $236.43 billion and $8.74 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,966.07 or 0.05357048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00060868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,252,717 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

