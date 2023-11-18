Euro Coin Price Hits $1.09 on Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $56.11 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002970 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 51,691,665 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

