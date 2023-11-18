Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.21% of Euronet Worldwide worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.7% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,206. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.