Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after buying an additional 107,204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,350,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.