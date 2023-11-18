First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. 576,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,585. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,936,807.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,043.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,936,807.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,937 shares of company stock worth $226,731. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

