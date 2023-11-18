FlatQube Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,649.94 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.17522365 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $676.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

