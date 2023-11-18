G999 Trading Down 10.8% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $11,377.36 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003555 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

