Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) Short Interest Update

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getaround

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETR. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Getaround during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getaround during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in Getaround during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getaround during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Getaround during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Getaround Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,111,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Getaround has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing and local car rentals. The company offers Getaround, an on-demand car sharing marketplace that enables users to share cars and other vehicles with people nearby and rent convertibles, exotics, luxury, snows, SUVs, Tesla, trucks, and vans.

