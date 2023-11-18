Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 22,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. 7,874,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

