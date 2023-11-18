Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Golar LNG worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Golar LNG by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,900 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $30,655,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $23,863,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $22.03. 1,691,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. Wolfe Research lowered Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

