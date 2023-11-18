GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Update

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoPro from $4.30 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GPRO

GoPro Stock Up 6.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.86. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $540.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 1,415,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in GoPro by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 810,727 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in GoPro by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,447,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 792,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,526,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 580,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.