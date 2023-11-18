Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gray Television by 818.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 5.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 91.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Gray Television Stock Up 4.7 %

GTN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,440. The company has a market cap of $768.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.68. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

