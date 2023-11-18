GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. GreenSpace Brands shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 561,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.94.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

