Grin Market Capitalization Tops $3.27 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.27 million and $886,938.25 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,565.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00191000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.32 or 0.00621676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00438493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00128458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.