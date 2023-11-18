Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 136,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,102 shares of company stock valued at $430,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 77.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

