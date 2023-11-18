GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 15,263 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $49,910.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,600.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 135,203.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 80,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.87.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

