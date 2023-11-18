HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has a market capitalization of $109.56 million and $2.82 million worth of HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) Token Profile

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s launch date was May 9th, 2023. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s total supply is 999,798,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s official Twitter account is @hpos10ieth. The official website for HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) is hpos10i.com.

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has a current supply of 999,798,155. The last known price of HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) is 0.09859284 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,523,546.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hpos10i.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) using one of the exchanges listed above.

