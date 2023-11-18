Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60.29 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $60.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,562,400,522 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,562,400,522.425827 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06138779 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $167,344,000.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

