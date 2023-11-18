Holo (HOT) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $264.88 million and $8.52 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,288,595,723 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holo (HOT) is a digital token of the Holochain ecosystem, an open-source platform for creating and running decentralized applications (dApps). Holo (HOT) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum platform, used for transactions within the Holochain network, specifically to pay for hosting services. Holochain is a peer-to-peer platform for developers to build decentralized applications using a distributed hash table (DHT), providing a lightweight and scalable solution. Holo (HOT) tokens are used to compensate Holochain hosts for their services, creating an ecosystem where dApp developers pay hosts in HOT tokens and end-users can access dApps without needing to purchase tokens. Holochain was created by Arthur Brock and Eric Harris-Braun, co-founders of the MetaCurrency Project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

